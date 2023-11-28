Israeli siblings released by Hamas didn’t know their mom was murdered: uncle

A pair of teenage siblings were released from Hamas captivity after 50 days over the weekend – only to have their joy “shattered” when they learned their mother had been killed by the terror group.

Noam Or, 17, and his 13-year-old sister Alma stayed strong during their captivity by thinking about the day they would reunite with their mother, Yonat, whom they were separated from when Hamas stormed their home at Kibbutz Be’eri on Oct. 7, their uncle, Ahal Besorai, told CNN.

“This dream had been shattered by the fact that [Yonat] was murdered,” Besorai told the outlet.

“My sister, their mom, was murdered on October 7. The children did not know that. We thought they were together when they were kidnapped, but they were separated from the outset,” he explained.

Noam and Alma were released on Saturday as part of the cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas, the Times of Israel reported.

