Israeli satire show pokes fun at Western liberal support for Hamas terrorists

Israeli television show Eretz Nehederet, meaning “wonderful country,” has poked fun at Western liberal support for the Hamas terrorist organization in a new clip, released on Sunday.

The 19-minute skit, entitled “Welcome to Columbia Untisemity,” opens with a doctored image of the Columbia University’s logo. The new logo features the Palestinian flag with “from the river to the sea” inscribed below it and two crossed-out Magen Davids.

Columbia University has been at the center of multiple scandals since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, with one professor actively praising the October 7 attack on civilians.

