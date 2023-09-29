Israeli prison guards had ‘intimate relations’ with jailed terrorist relations

Female soldiers serving in the Israel Prison Service are suspected by authorities of having had intimate relations with a prisoner, Israeli media reported on Friday.

Female prison guards will no longer serve at the Israel Prison Service’s security prisons, IPS chief Katy Perry and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Friday afternoon.

The announcement came minutes after a meeting between National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and the head of the IPS, held after reports broke of an ‘intimate relationship’ between a jailed terrorist and female prison guards.

One soldier was arrested and an investigation has been opened into the suspected incident. A gag order has been placed on some of the details of the case.

The soldier who was arrested is suspected of conducting an intimate relationship with a terrorist during her service as a warden. Additional wardens are suspected of conducting intimate relationships with prisoners too.

