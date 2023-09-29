Israeli prison guards had ‘intimate relations’ with jailed terrorist relations

Savage Premium Subscription

Female soldiers serving in the Israel Prison Service are suspected by authorities of having had intimate relations with a prisoner, Israeli media reported on Friday.

Female prison guards will no longer serve at the Israel Prison Service’s security prisons, IPS chief Katy Perry and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Friday afternoon.

The announcement came minutes after a meeting between National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and the head of the IPS, held after reports broke of an ‘intimate relationship’ between a jailed terrorist and female prison guards.

One soldier was arrested and an investigation has been opened into the suspected incident. A gag order has been placed on some of the details of the case.

The soldier who was arrested is suspected of conducting an intimate relationship with a terrorist during her service as a warden. Additional wardens are suspected of conducting intimate relationships with prisoners too.

READ MORE

You may like these posts