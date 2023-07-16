DailyWire.com

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was hospitalized Saturday and is undergoing evaluation after a medical incident at his home. Netanyahu was undergoing medical tests at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer. The details are still unclear, but sources told the Jerusalem Post that the 73-year-old prime minister had lost consciousness and fell, hitting his head. His office has said the issue appears to be dehydration. “He is in good condition and undergoing medical evaluation,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement. “The PM spent the day at the Sea of Galilee during the hot hours yesterday. Today, he complained of mild dizziness, and on the recommendation of his personal doctor, Dr. Zvi Berkowitz, he came to the Sheba Medical Center emergency room.” “The initial tests came out normal, and no findings were found. The initial assessment is dehydration,” his office added. “On the doctors’ recommendation, the Prime Minister continues to undergo additional routine tests.” Netanyahu released a video statement later in the day, citing dehydration for his hospital visit and cautioning people to be aware of the heat wave currently gripping the country.

