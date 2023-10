Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Declares War Against Hamas After Thousands of Rockets Target Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared war against the Gaza-based terror group Hamas after the militant group fired over 5,000 rockets at Israel.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman spokesperson Lt Col Richard stated Hamas militants have “entered Israel from Gaza by land, by sea and by air using paragliders.”

Shortly after Hamas’ surprise attack Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war against Hamas.

In an emergency broadcast Netanyahu declared “Citizens of Israel, we are at war. And we will win.”

He continued “The enemy will pay a price like they have never known before.”

