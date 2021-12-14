YNET News:

Prime Minister and his entire entourage enter immediate isolation after person on a flight back from diplomatic visit to UAE tested positive for the virus; unknown yet whether he also tested for the Omicron strain

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, alongside his entourage, was forced to enter immediate quarantine on Tuesday after a person who was present on his flight back from the UAE tested positive for COVID-19, his office said on Tuesday.

“Upon receiving the information, the Prime Minister’s Office contacted the Ministry of Health for detailed instructions,” a statement said. “In accordance with the public health procedures, all members of the Prime Minister’s entourage, including the Prime Minister himself, are currently in quarantine and will perform another PCR test on Wednesday.”

It is yet unknown whether the person tested for the new Omicron coronavirus strain, as several cases of it have been detected in the Gulf kingdom.

