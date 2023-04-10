Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid, who has led protests against judicial reform in his country, flew to the U.S. Monday to meet with Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), who has proposed the most radical reforms in U.S. history.

As Breitbart News and others reported almost exactly two years ago, Nadler, who was then the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, unveiled a legislative proposal to “pack” the U.S. Supreme Court — and give it a left-wing majority — by adding four new justices, whose seats would be filled by President Joe Biden.

Nadler did that despite the fact that President Biden had appointed a commission to study the idea first. (The commission later warned that court-packing had “uncertain” benefits.)

Not only did Nadler propose expanding the Court from nine seats — which it has had for over 150 years — to 13 seats, but he also demanded the Senate abolish the filibuster, a key minority protection, to do it.

“The American people have had enough. To restore power to the people, we must expand the Supreme Court,” Nadler said, claiming that Republicans had politicized the courts.

READ MORE