Israel’s minister of diaspora affairs and social equality told Fox News Digital on Thursday that Alex Soros is a mirror image of father George’s anti-Israel agenda. Alex recently took over the reins of the 92-year-old’s $25 billion fortune.

When asked if Alex will continue to fund anti-Israel entities that bash the Jewish state, Amichai Chikli said it “looks like the son is a replica of his father. We have no expectation that his son will be a big Zionist.”

Chikli, an outspoken critic of organizations that seek to strip Israel of its legitimacy as a Jewish state, singled out two American NGOs that he said George Soros and his Open Society Foundations fund.

“Human Rights Watch (HRW), this organization is attacking Israelis heavily and attacking Israel as an apartheid state and delegitimizing and demonizing Israel,” the minister said.

Chikli added that Soros and his Open Society Foundations also funds J Street, an organization that claims to be pro-Israel but has faced criticism because of its support for positions that allegedly favor Iran’s regime and the Palestinians, including a recently reported anti-Israel event in Congress by Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

