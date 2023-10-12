Israeli military says babies WERE beheaded, and a coroner has confirmed how they died as IDF post images of ‘ISIS flags left at kibbutz by Hamas terrorists’

An Israeli military spokesman this morning appeared to confirm reports that Hamas terrorists beheaded babies amid their ruthless attacks this weekend that saw hundreds of Israeli civilians killed in their homes. Israeli Defence Forces spokesman Jonathan Conricus said a coroner who visited the aftermath of the massacre at a Kibbutz close to the Gaza Strip had seen the children’s bodies and confirmed how they died.’I admit it took us some time to really understand and to verify that report, and it was hard to believe that even Hamas could perform such a barbaric act,’ he said in comments carried by the BBC.

‘I think we can now say, with relative confidence, that this is what Hamas did… there were bodies scattered everywhere, mutilated.’In the immediate aftermath of Hamas attacks, reports circulated that the terrorists had raped women and children and beheaded infants but they were later decried as misinformation.But Israeli PM Netanyahu alleged that the attackers engaged in various atrocities, including binding boys and girls and shooting them in the head, burning people alive, raping women and beheading soldiers.

