Israeli military conducts raid in Gaza for second night in a row

The IDF sent a ‘limited’ number of troops and tanks into the Gaza Strip for a second raid on Friday.“Infantry, armored and engineering forces under the command of Gesh (36) and accompanied by IDF helicopters and helicopter gunships raided in the last day in the center of the Gaza Strip,” the branch wrote on X.

“As part of the operation, the forces attacked dozens of terrorist targets, including positions for launching anti-tank missiles and operational headquarters, as well as terrorists of the terrorist organization Hamas.”

IDF aircraft and artillery attacked Hamas targets “in Sajaia neighborhood and throughout the strip” in conjunction with the ground entry.

There were no Israeli casualties during the raid, the branch shared.

The Israeli Air Force also provided cover for troops using drones and combat helicopters.

The operation marks the second night in a row the IDF briefly entered the Gaza Strip as the world waits for Israel to launch a full ground offensive.

