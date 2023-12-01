Israeli Mia Schem was operated on by a VET while held by Hamas, her aunt reveals – contradicting the terror group’s propaganda – after the hostage was released in front of a baying mob yesterday

The family of Mia Schem, a French-Israeli woman who spent 54 days in Hamas captivity after being shot and taken hostage at the Nova festival, have claimed she was operated on by a vet while trapped in Gaza.

Schem, 21, became one of the most high-profile captees after Hamas released a video in the early days of the war showing her recovering from surgery.

‘Hi, I’m Mia Schem, 21 years old from Shoham. Currently, I’m in Gaza. I was seriously injured in my hand. I underwent surgery on my arm at the hospital for 3 hours. They are taking care of me, giving me medicine, everything is fine,’ she was heard saying.

Schem was one of eight hostages released yesterday by Hamas hours before the seven-day ceasefire broke down and hostilities resumed early this morning.

Heart-rending footage showed her breaking down into tears as she hugged her mother and brother, knowing her ordeal was at an end, hours after she was handed over by Hamas gunmen to Red Cross workers as a mob of baying Palestinians watched on.

But Mia’s aunt told Israeli media her niece underwent less than stellar care in captivity. ‘She is thin, she is weak. A vet operated on her arm. She did not receive physiotherapy,’ she declared.

