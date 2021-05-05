Israel National News:

Jerusalem resident visiting Baltimore for cousin’s wedding shot dead by assailant allegedly yelling anti-Semitic slurs

Ephraim Gordon, an Israeli citizen from Jerusalem visiting relatives in Baltimore, Maryland, was murdered outside his relative’s home Sunday night.

Gordon, 31, was in Baltimore to attend a cousin’s wedding when he was shot on the doorstep’s of his relative’s house.

Baltimore City Council member Yitzi Schleifer said that surveillance footage showed the suspects trailing Gordon as he parked his car and walked towards the house.

“The murderer must be apprehended and prosecuted. Justice must be served. And we must never wake up to anything like this again,” Schleifer said

The Baltimore police have stated that they believe the murder was a robbery gone wrong. However, eyewitnesses told COLLIVE that the shooter shouted anti-Semitic slurs at Gordon before shooting him.

Binyamin Regional Council chairman Yisrael Gantz stated that the murder was definitely motivated by anti-Semitism.

“Ephraim Gordon, a fine man, was killed yesterday for being a Jew in an anti-Semitic attack in the United States. The 31-year-old left behind parents and a sister,” Gantz said.

“Effie was a new resident of this fine community, a high-tech man, a family man who has always loved to give and help others.

“He flew to a family reunion in the United States and yesterday he was shot dead by cursed anti-Semites just because he was a Jew. They shouted hate speech against Jews while shooting at him.”

Ephraim Gordon will be laid to rest at 8 PM tonight in the Modi’in cemetery.

