Israeli hostages reveal how they ate rice and pita and slept on rows of plastic waiting room-like seats after being abducted by Hamas and held captive in Gaza

Family members of Israeli hostages have described how their relatives ate rice and pita and slept on plastic seats after being abducted by Hamas.Hostages who were returned to Israel and reunited with their families on Friday night told their loved ones of how they were treated.Keren Munder, her son and her grandmother were among those released after they were abducted from their relatives’ home in Kibbutz Nir Oz.Ms Munder told her cousin that the hostages mostly ate rice and pita and slept on rows of plastic seats – like the ones used in waiting rooms.She also said they would knock on the door when they needed the bathroom, but sometimes had to wait an hour and a half before they could go.Merav Raviv, cousin of Keren, said her aunt Ruthie and Keren’s son Ohad were also taken, but their elderly uncle Avraham was taken separately.

