Israeli hostage Rimon Kirsht, who was hailed for ‘death stare,’ gave Hamas an ultimatum

Freed Israeli hostage Rimon Kirsht, who was hailed for giving Hamas terrorists an “iconic” death stare, tried to give her captors an ultimatum when they came to release her — telling them they needed to let go of her husband too or she’d stay in Gaza.

“When they told her she was being released, she didn’t want to go. She told them, ‘Either we leave together, or I stay here, and no one gets released,’” a family member of Kirsht told Israel Hayom Wednesday, one day after the 36-year-old was released on the fifth day of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

Kirsht had been held in the Gaza Strip for 53 days with her husband, Yagev Buchshtab, the relative explained.

“She was with Yagev throughout the entire captivity. It was easier for them,” they said.

Their Hamas captors, however, refused to allow the couple to walk free side-by-side.

