Israeli Hostage Baby, Kfir Bibas, Turns One Year Old in Hamas Captivity

Israeli hostage Kfir Bibas, who was abducted by Hamas with his mother and four-year-old brother from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, turned one year old on Thursday, January 18, while still in captivity in Gaza.

Hamas claimed in November that Bibas, his mother Shira, and his brother Ariel were dead. The terrorist group released a propaganda video of the father of the family, Yarden Bibas, who is being held hostage separately.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) countered that it has no proof that the mother and children are dead. Israel suspects that Hamas does not actually know the whereabouts of the Bibas mother and children, who may have been transferred or “sold” to another faction or to Palestinian civilians.

