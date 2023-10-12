Israeli girls ‘were raped over their friends’ bodies’ by Hamas terrorists who carried out ‘a second Holocaust’, British relatives reveal as they condemn those who celebrated the atrocities in Gaza, Iran and London

Hamas terrorists ‘raped girls over their friends’ bodies’ as they carried out ‘a second Holocaust’, British family members of Israeli captives seized by gunmen alleged today at a London press conference.

Two British nationals, Noam Sagi and Sharon Lifschitz, spoke of how their elderly parents were torn from their beds and forcibly deported to Gaza by Hamas along with children as young as six months old, and implored governments to help get them back while deploring the actions of the attackers.

‘I shouldn’t be here today, I was supposed to go to Heathrow to pick up my mum. I am here because of pure evil,’ Noam said.

‘On Saturday morning, the Kibbutz where I was born and grew up, woke up to a massacre – to a second Holocaust. Mostly young kids and old elderly people. They burned the place to the ground, shot the dogs. Nothing left.’

He told how the families living in the kibbutz were ‘gassed, burned, slaughtered, killed and kidnapped’.

‘People who survived the Holocaust found themselves facing another one. One of the hostages was on the Kindertransport,’ Noam, 53, said, referring to an operation to evacuate Jewish children from Nazi Germany.

