Israel’s foreign minister slammed Bernie Sanders on Wednesday for his “horrifying” comments about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jerusalem during the latest Democratic debate. The Vermont senator called Netanyahu a “reactionary racist” Tuesday night in South Carolina and said he’d consider reversing President Trump’s move of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to the capital city. “We don’t intervene in the internal American electoral process, which is splendid,” Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz told Army Radio on Wednesday. “Naturally, people who support Israel will not support someone who goes against these things,” he said, adding that Sanders had a long history of attacking the Jewish state.

