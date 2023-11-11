Israeli forces find Hamas tunnel under child’s bed

Israeli forces claim to have found an entrance to a Hamas tunnel underneath a child’s bed, a new report revealed.

The troubling find came as members of the Combat Engineering Corps’ 614th Battalion swept a single-family home in the northern Gaza Strip, the Times of Israel claimed.

“They use a children’s room to hide a tunnel, below a child’s bed… This is the reality,” a reservist engineering officer told the outlet.

Hamas’ intricate tunnel system is the primary target of the IDF’s incursion on the Gaza Strip over the last two weeks.

