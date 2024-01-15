Israeli footballer Sagiv Jehezkel is ARRESTED and fired by his club in Turkey after dedicating a goal to hostages abducted by Hamas

An Israeli football player has been arrested and fired from his club in Turkey after he dedicated a goal to the hostages taken by Hamas, while a second Israeli player has also been admonished for his support of those kidnapped by the terror group.

Turkish police detained Israeli player Sagiv Jehezkel and questioned him on Monday over a message he displayed on his wrist during a top-tier match alluding to the passage of 100 days since the October 7 Hamas attack in Israel, state media said.

Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said prosecutors were investigating Jehezkel on a charge of ‘inciting people to hatred and hostility’ for displaying a note written on his bandaged wrist saying ‘100 days, 7.10’, alongside a Jewish Star of David emblem.

Jehezkel, 28, held his clenched fist aloft to display the message after scoring a goal for his team, the southern Turkish club Antalyaspor, against Trabzonspor in Turkey’s Super Lig on Sunday.

Antalya prosecutors launched an investigation into Jehezkel ‘due to his ugly gesture supporting Israel’s massacre in Gaza after scoring a goal’ Tunc said on social media platform X.

