Israeli father sobs as he describes guilt after wife, daughters were taken by Hamas

A grief-stricken Israeli father whose wife, two young children, and mother-in-law were taken hostage by Hamas described his overwhelming guilt — and concern that his loved ones are out there alive and asking themselves, “Why is daddy not coming?”

Yoni Asher returned to his mother-in-law’s home in southern Israel after Hamas closed in on Oct. 7 to learn that his family, including his daughters Raz, 5, and Aviv, 3, had been snatched and taken away by terrorists.

“The worst thing as a father who has three girls, a wife, and two little babies — is the guilt. It’s this guilt,” he told CNN.

“I’m thinking about them sitting there thinking if they’re alive, ‘Why is daddy not coming?’”

The devastated father added, “And I can’t. I want to.”

Asher last spoke to his family earlier that day when his wife, Doron Asher Katz, 34, had quietly called him to let him know terrorists invaded her mother’s home in southern Israel.

The devastated father spoke of his beloved wife, declaring, “I just want her to know that I love her with all of my heart and I’m sorry.”

Asher became emotional, breaking down into tears while describing the overwhelming sense of guilt he feels being without his family — especially his two young girls, who he fears may forget him if they are gone for long.

READ MORE