Israeli family of five were found dead in an embrace after Hamas terror attack

Harrowing accounts continued to emerge about the unprecedented attack by Hamas terrorists on Israel, including a couple who were killed three days before their planned engagement — and a family of five whose bodies were found in a tragic embrace.Aviv Kutz, 54, was found embracing his wife, Livnat, 49, daughter, Rotem, 19, and sons Yonatan, 17, and Yiftach, 17, as they lay dead in a bed at their Kfar Aza home on Oct. 7, the day the terrorists invaded Israel, according to the Times of Israel.

“On the day they were murdered, we were supposed to visit them,” the children’s aunt, Adi Levy Salama, said of the family that had returned to Israel after living in Boston for several years.“Aviv organized an annual kite festival along the fence with Gaza to show them that we just want to live in peace,” Salama told the outlet.Livnat, a graphic designer who was about to turn 50, was born during the Yom Kippur War — the 1973 conflict that has been compared to the current crisis in terms of Israel’s intelligence failure.

READ MORE