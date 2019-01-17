NEW YORK POST:

A 21-year-old Israeli exchange student was murdered in Australia while she was chatting with her sister on FaceTime, authorities said.

The body of Aiia Maasarwe was found by passers-by early Wednesday near La Trobe University’s Bundoora campus in the northeast of Melbourne, a city consistently ranked among the world’s safest, officials said.

“This is an absolutely horrendous, horrific attack that has been inflicted on an innocent member of our community,” Detective Inspector Andrew Stamper told reporters Thursday.

“Our presumption is that this was a random attack and opportunistic,” he added.

Maasarwe, who was five months into a year-long exchange at La Trobe, was riding a tram home from a comedy show when she was ambushed about midnight near the Polaris town center.

“(Her sister) heard the sound of the phone falling to the ground and heard some voices,” said Stamper, who would not say whether a weapon had been used.

“Nothing in the victim’s background indicates this was anyone known to her. So yes, unfortunately, the presumption at this stage is this was a random and opportunistic attack,” he said, according to Melbourne’s The Age newspaper.