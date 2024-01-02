Israeli drone strike kills four Hamas members at terror group’s Beirut office – including founder of their military wing, who Netanyahu had vowed to kill

An Israeli drone strike on Hamas’ office in Beirut, Lebanon, has killed four members of Hamas including the terror group’s deputy political leader Saleh al-Arouri, officials have confirmed.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had threatened to kill al-Arouri, who headed the organisation in the West Bank, even before Hamas launched its bloody October 7 attack. Following tonight’s strike, Israeli officials vowed that all Hamas leaders ‘are doomed to death’.

Hamas condemned the killing as a ‘cowardly assassination’ by Israel and declared that such attacks ‘will not succeed in breaking the will and steadfastness of our people, or undermining the continuation of their valiant resistance’.

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported that ‘four people were martyred and a number of others injured when the Hamas office was targeted.’ The building is in Dahiyeh, an area in Beirut’s southern suburbs and a stronghold of the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in turn pledged to retaliate against any Israeli targeting of Palestinian officials in Lebanon.

Video footage of the aftermath of the strike, which took place at 5:45pm local time (3:45pm UK time) and reportedly targeted both the building and a nearby car, shows a large fire burning on a nearby street, which is covered in dust and rubble. Sirens can be heard wailing, and several cars can be seen with their windows broken in.

