Dr. Ariel Lipschuetz, an anesthesiologist at Hadassah-University Hospital on Mount Scopus in Jerusalem who often serves as a rescue doctor in various ski resorts around the world, never dreamed that one day he would be nearly paralyzed on the slopes in the French Alps and need such assistance himself. The 39-year-old physician went to the Val Thorens ski resort with a friend for a short vacation,” Lipschuetz recalled. “It was a friendly site and not known to be particularly challenging. Families with children come there and surfing the slopes is safe. The start of the vacation was amazing and we enjoyed every minute. I never imagined, even for a second, how this vacation would end.”

On a hill that was not very high, he suddenly flew to a great height in the air and landed on his back. The pain was extreme; he could barely speak or move; and he felt completely helpless. He was taken off the mountain on a rescue mattress with an emergency team, and the movements and potholes were excruciating.

“During the ambulance drive, I started to sweat and had trouble breathing; all signs indicated that my body was in shock. I am a doctor; I knew the signs and knew that whoever was treating me could only note them when using monitoring equipment, which was not present in the ambulance. While experiencing the severe symptoms, I tried to explain to the medical staff who accompanied me that my condition was not good and that my body was in shock, but they did not understand English. In despair, I realized that all my experience and knowledge did not help in those moments. When I arrived at the local hospital, I realized my condition was awful and I still couldn’t move. The back injury was significant,” he remembered.

