Israeli border police officer killed by roadside bomb after raid and man killed in ‘terror attack’ shooting in the West Bank as conflict against Hamas continues

An Israeli border police officer was killed in the occupied West Bank during a raid described as a counterterror operation, in which six Palestinians were killed.

Sgt Shay Germay, 19, died and three other officers injured when their vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb during the attack in the city of Jenin.

A helicopter helped rescue them with covering fire, the military said, adding that an aircraft fired at a ‘terrorist squad that hurled explosives and endangered our forces, a number of terrorists were killed.’

The Palestinian ministry said the strike targeted people who had gathered at the site, and eyewitnesses said the attack happened as Israeli forces were withdrawing.

‘One of the martyrs was decapitated,’ Mujahid Nazzal, a Palestinian doctor and first responder at the scene, said. ‘It seemed the missile directly hit him. Others had their limbs severed. A seventh person was seriously injured and taken by the ambulance.’

