Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer quits Harvard board, blasts university’s president over Hamas student letter

Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer and his wife are resigning from their posts on the executive board of Harvard’s Kennedy School in protest of school president Claudine Gay’s belated, lukewarm response to the student letter blaming Israel for the massacre committed by Hamas terrorists on Saturday.

Ofer, the shipping and chemicals magnate whose net worth was valued by Forbes at $14 billion as of Thursday, said he and his wife were quitting the board, according to the Hebrew-language news site TheMarker.Ofer and his wife, Batia, said they resigned “in protest of the shocking and insensitive response by the president of the university, who did not condemn the letter by student organizations who blamed Israel for the massacres.”The Post has sought comment from the Ofers as well as from Harvard.Gay has come under fire from Harvard alums including former school president Larry Summers, who decried the “delayed” statement from her office in response to the student letter.

