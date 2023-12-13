Israeli army has begun pumping seawater into Hamas tunnels in Gaza: report

Israel has begun pumping seawater into Hamas’ tunnels in Gaza as part of the military’s plan to destroy the terror group’s vast underground network, where many of the hostages are still believed to be held, according to a report.The water from the Mediterranean is one of several measures the Israel Defense Forces is using to clear and decimate the miles of intertwined tunnels, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing unnamed US officials.Earlier this month, the outlet reported that the tactic was under “consideration” after the IDF had built at least five pumps about a mile north of the Al-Shati refugee camp that could be used to draw the seawater to flush out the tunnels.

The flooding began around the time Israel added two more pumps to the five and the IDF conducted some initial tests, US officials told the Journal.The pumping is in an early stage and its effectiveness is still being studied, the Journal reported, adding that other tactics include airstrikes, liquid explosives, and the dispatch of dogs, drones and robots into the tunnels.

READ MORE