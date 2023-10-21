Israeli-American paramedic on the front line of Hamas terror attack describes how three of his colleagues were slaughtered as they tried to save Jewish villagers and festival-goers

An Israeli-American paramedic has laid bare the horror of what he witnessed on the front line of the Hamas terror attack – where three of his colleagues were slaughtered as they desperately tried to save people’s lives.

Staten Island-born Ari Yonatan, 32, who now lives in Israel and works for Israel’s national ambulance and rescue service Magen David Adom (MAD), responded within an hour of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel to help the wounded.

Yonatan, who was on his day off, said he heard the rockets overhead and called his dispatcher before rushing as close to the scene as he could get.

He said his dispatcher told him there were ‘casualties, both dead and injured everywhere … more than 300 that he needs us to respond to.’

Yonatan told DailyMail.com: ‘There was chaos everywhere. It was like a horror movie. The wounded were coming from everywhere and dead people too.’

