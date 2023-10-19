Israeli air strike kills senior Hamas leader and family members: Hamas media

The Commander of the Hamas-led National Security Forces in Gaza Jehad Mheisen was killed by an Israeli airstrike, according to Palestinian reports on Thursday.

Mheisen was killed along with his family members in the attack on his home in the neighborhood of Sheikh Radwan in Gaza City.The IDF has not confirmed his death. Additionally, IDF forces killed Jamila Abdallah Taha al-Shanti, a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council and the first woman in the political bureau of Hamas, according to Hamas radio, Israeli media reported Thursday.

Shanti, 68, was a founder of Hamas’s women’s movement and was married to Abdel Aziz al-Rantisi, a Hamas founder and leader, whom the Israeli Air Force killed by Hellfire missile in April 2004.

Since the beginning of Israel’s war against Hamas, following the terror organization’s October 7 attacks, Israeli security forces, and in particular the Israeli Air Force, have targeted Hamas leaders for elimination.

