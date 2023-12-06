Israel Won Mankind’s First Ever Space Battle by Destroying Houthi Missile Outside Atmosphere

Israel deployed its Arrow long-range air defence missile for the first time last month, shooting down a ballistic missile in outer space, which is being called the first space battle.

Houthi terrorists launched an Iranian-made Ghadr-110 ballistic missile at Israel last month which was intercepted by an IDF Arrow 2 missile. Incredibly, the interception took place well out of Earth’s atmosphere above the 100km (62 mile) Karman Line, which denotes the boundary of outer space.

Ballistic missiles use rocket boosters to accelerate into outer space before their trajectory brings them down to earth again, plunging down towards their intended target.

As a report in the British newspaper of record’s Times on the interception notes, the taking down of the Iranian-made missile was the first time a battle was known to have been fought in space.

