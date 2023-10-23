Israel will release ‘unedited bodycam footage of Hamas murders’ to prove the ‘magnitude of atrocities committed’ after claims of beheaded babies sparked ‘a Holocaust denial-like phenomenon’

Israel has declared it will release unedited, uncensored footage of Hamas’ ruthless October 7 attacks on unsuspecting civilians to counter what it says is a ‘Holocaust denial-like phenomenon’ amid backlash over its airstrikes of the Gaza Strip. Government spokesman Eylon Levy last night told journalists that a series of raw clips taken from the bodycams of dead Hamas attackers would be screened for journalists to show the ‘barbarity perpetrated’ against Israelis.

‘The IDF has been collecting footage from bodycams taken by Hamas death squads as they rampaged through the communities in southern Israel, butchering everyone in sight,’ Levy began.’I can’t believe I’m saying this… As we work to defeat the terror organisation we are witnessing a Holocaust denial-like phenomenon evolving in real time as people are casting doubt on the magnitude of the atrocities Hamas committed against our people and in fact recorded in order to glorify this violence.’It comes as part of Israel’s response to backlash over its incessant bombing of the Gaza Strip which is thought to have killed more than 5,000 Palestinians since October 7.

