Israel Warns Citizens: Avoid ‘Openly Displaying Israeli and Jewish Symbols’ Abroad

The State of Israel issued an unprecedented warning Friday to Israeli citizens to be cautious when traveling abroad in the midst of a global wave of antisemitism — and to avoid “openly displaying Israeli and Jewish symbols.”

The warning came as part of a travel advisory to Israeli citizens. The advisory, issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, is as follows (original emphasis):

Joint Statement from the National Security Council in the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Friday, 3 November 2023) Given the increase in antisemitic and violent incidents towards Israelis and Jews around the world, the National Security Council (NSC) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) are calling on the public to exercise extra caution while abroad. 1. In the past few weeks, since Operation “Swords of Iron” began, the NSC and MFA have identified a significant rise in antisemitism and anti-Israel incitement, alongside life-threatening violent attacks on Israelis and Jews around the world. 2. Such incidents are occurring in many countries around the world, including those for which no terrorism-related travel warnings have been issued. 3. Jewish communities, religious and community establishments (synagogues, Chabad centers, kosher restaurants and Israeli businesses), Israeli delegations, and airports with flights to and from Israel are key targets for protests and attacks by antisemitic groups.

More here.