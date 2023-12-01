Israel vows Hamas ‘will now take the mother of all thumpings’ as punishment for ‘failing to release all the kidnapped women’ as week-long truce ends and Gaza bombardments resume

An Israeli government spokesman today declared that Hamas ‘will now take the mother of all thumpings’ after a truce pausing fighting in the Gaza Strip expired and hostilities resumed.

‘Unfortunately, Hamas decided to terminate the pause by failing to release all the kidnapped women,’ government spokesman Eylon Levy told a briefing.

‘Having chosen to hold onto our women, Hamas will now take the mother of all thumpings.’

Israel this morning relaunched its brutal offensive on Hamas with full force, firing a barrage of missiles and sending warplanes screaming over Gaza as a week-long ceasefire expired.

The truce officially expired at 7am local time (5am GMT), but the IDF claimed that Hamas ‘violated’ the ceasefire early and launched rockets on Israel in the early hours, with footage shared to social media appearing to show attacks on the city of Sderot close to the border with Gaza.

Just under an hour before the ceasefire officially expired, the IDF claimed it had ‘intercepted’ another attack, adding that a ‘number’ of rockets had been fired by Hamas before the truce ended.

The Hamas-led health ministry in Gaza said 14 people had been killed in the first two hours after fighting resumed. Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said, there were ’14 dead and dozens injured, most of them women and children’.

