Israel uses ‘Iron Sting’ for first time to destroy Hamas rocket launchers and carries out raids on terrorist squads preparing ambushes

Israeli forces have debuted a weapons system dubbed the ‘Iron Sting’, sharing video of it being used to destroy Hamas rocket launchers as they step up aerial assaults and raids on terrorist squads in Gaza ahead of a planned ground invasion.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have already staged ‘limited’ raids to fight Palestinian gunmen and say they are targeting sites where Hamas terror squads are assembling as they prepare to resist a wider Israeli invasion.

‘During the night there were raids by tank and infantry forces. These raids are raids that kill squads of terrorists who are preparing for our next stage in the war. These are raids that go deep,’ chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a briefing.

Hamas said the infiltration by what it described as an armoured force took place east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

‘Fighters engaged with the infiltrating force, destroying two bulldozers and a tank and forced the force to withdraw, before they returned safely to base,’ a statement said. There was no Israeli comment about the destruction of equipment.

As Israel promises an escalation and hints an invasion may be imminent, Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh told his cabinet that thousands more Gazans could lose their lives as they are ‘exposed to the Israeli murder machine’.

