Israel Unveils New AI-Powered Barak Tank

The Israel Defense Force has officially unveiled its new multimillion-dollar ‘Barak’ super tank that is powered by artificial intelligence.In a press release, Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant stated “The Barak tank is very innovative, it takes our maneuvering capabilities to another level, and it is a clear expression of our technological capabilities.”The tank is the beginning of a new era due to the fact the tank is capable of 360-degree battlefield awareness which means gunners are capable of locating targets both in the front of the tank and the back at the same time.Most of the AI capabilities are due in part to the tank containing “advanced targeting systems that combine data processing and independent scanning abilities, improved firing abilities that allow precise targeting in daylight and at night.”

