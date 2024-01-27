Israel — unlike Hamas — has nothing to hide

Nothing more acutely conveys the differences between Israel and Hamas than the storming of the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) earlier this week by the families of the hostages currently held in Gaza.

The scenes were chastening and heart-wrenching: anguished parents and siblings and spouses of the kidnapped literally holding Israel’s government hostage as they demand their lawmakers do anything — everything — to bring their loved ones home.

It was raw and visceral, and extremely painful to watch the sheer sense of helplessness projected upon Knesset members who, in the end, may be just as helpless as the families of the hostages themselves.

Although the protesters numbered barely 20, their cries were seen and heard around the world.

As they should have been.

Israel is an open and democratic society where politicians are elected by its citizens to serve its citizens, Jews and Arabs alike.

It’s an imperfect democratic system, just like every democratic system, but it is a democracy.

