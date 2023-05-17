Jerusalem post

The Foreign Ministry confirmed that it is working on a complaint, after a source saw a draft of the letter.

The Israeli Consulate in Atlanta plans to send a letter of complaint to CNN after host Christiane Amanpour said last week that members of the Dee family were “killed in a shootout.” “The mother and two Israel-British sisters – they were killed in a shootout,” Amanpour said, seemingly implying that the victims of terror were also shooting. The Foreign Ministry confirmed that it is working on a complaint, after a source saw a draft of the letter. Lucy Dee, 48, and daughters Maia, 20, and Rina, 15, were murdered on Passover by Palestinian terrorists who opened fire at their car in the Jordan Valley, shooting them over 20 times. Rabbi Leo Dee, husband and father of the victims, told media watchdog HonestReporting on Tuesday that he demands an apology.

