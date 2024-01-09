Israel Takes Out Hezbollah Drone Leader After IDF Base Hit

A Hezbollah official responsible for drone attacks on northern Israel was killed in an apparent Israeli airstrike on Tuesday, after the Iranian-backed terror group succeeded in hitting an Israeli base with drones, though without causing any major damage.

Earlier Tuesday, Hezbollah drones managed to evade Israel’s aerial defenses and to reach the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) northern command base, as the Jewish News Syndicate reported:

Hezbollah attacked the IDF’s Northern Command headquarters in the Upper Galilee city of Safed with several drones on Tuesday. The military said that there were no casualties or damage from the attack and that the base was functioning as usual following the attack. However, Hebrew media reported minor infrastructure damage to the base. In a statement, the terrorist group said it was in response to the alleged Israeli assassinations of Radwan Force commando unit commander Jawad al-Tawil in Southern Lebanon and the killing last week of Hamas terror chief Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut.

