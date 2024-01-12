Israel shows graphic images of October 7 Hamas victims to UN’s top court as it hits back at ‘profoundly distorted’ genocide case brought by South Africa

Israel has presented graphic images of the victims of Hamas’s October 7 attacks as it hit back at what it called a ‘profoundly distorted’ and ‘malevolent’ genocide case against it at the UN’s top court.

South Africa launched an emergency case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) arguing that Israel stands in breach of the UN Genocide Convention, signed in 1948 in the wake of the Holocaust.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola told the court on Thursday that Israel had ‘crossed the line’ and that not even the brutality of the Hamas attack, which Pretoria condemned, could justify breaches to the convention.

But Israel and its ally the United States have dismissed the case as groundless and vowed a robust defence, while UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak yesterday labelled it ‘completely unjustified and wrong’ and reiterated Israel’s ‘right to defend itself’.

Tal Becker, a top lawyer representing Israel, said Israel’s military campaign in Gaza amounts to acts of ‘self-defence’ against Hamas and other terror groups.

Using videos and pictures, Becker painted a graphic image of the horrors of the October 7 attacks for the robed judges in the Peace Palace in The Hague.

