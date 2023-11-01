Israel Sends Missile Boats to Red Sea as Houthis Threaten South

The Israeli navy sent missile boats into the Red Sea on Wednesday to defend the southern approach to the country from missiles, drones, and other long-range attacks mounted by Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist rebels operating from Yemen.

President Joe Biden delisted the Houthis as a terrorist organization within days of taking office in 2021, as part of an anti-Saudi push. Democrats resented the Saudi monarchy for working closely with the Trump administration, and woke up to Saudi human rights abuses that presidents of both parties had overlooked for years. The Biden White House also withdrew support for the Saudi war in Yemen to defend the government from Houthi rebels, despite the threat to the U.S. Navy across the Bab-el-Mandeb.

The Houthis have fired several missiles toward Israel during the present conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas terror organization in Gaza, some of which appear to have been intercepted by Saudi Arabia, as well as by U.S. Navy ships. On Tuesday, Israel used its Arrow missile defense system to intercept a Houthi missile near the port city of Eilat.

Iran has been threatening to use its other terrorist proxies, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen, to relieve Israeli pressure on Hamas.

