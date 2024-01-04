Israel says Hamas deployed more than 170 children to the frontlines while terrorists ‘hide in shelters’

Israel claims Hamas has been training children to join their campaign of terror and has even deployed the youngsters to the frontlines to “deliver messages and ammunitions.”

Israel Defense Force (IDF) released photos Wednesday that show the aspiring child soldiers posing alongside Hamas terrorists while holding semiautomatic weapons and manning deadly rocket launchers.

“Terrorism is not innate, it is learned,” IDF wrote in a post on X, alongside a video of children running through Hamas tunnels.

“During the ongoing war, Hamas has positioned children on the frontlines, sending them to deliver messages and ammunition while its operatives hide in shelters.”

IDF claimed Gazan children are taught in “schools, youth movements, and summer camps” that “killing Jews and Israelis is justified.”

