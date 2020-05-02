TIMES OF ISRAEL.COM

Damascus denies blast caused by Israel, says it was ‘human error’; Syrian war monitor says strike targeted Hezbollah weapons warehouse, in 2nd alleged IDF attack in under 12 hours

Israel bombed a munitions warehouse in central Syria on Friday morning in a rare daylight strike which sparked a massive explosion, according to reports from Syria. The attack appeared to be the fifth strike attributed to Israel against Iran-linked forces in Syria in the past two weeks, coming less than 12 hours after Israeli attack helicopters reportedly bombed Iran-backed forces in the Syrian Golan Heights late Thursday night. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the arms cache that was bombed on Friday morning by Israel was located outside Homs and contained missiles and ammunition belonging to the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group.

READ MORE AT THE TIMES OF ISRAEL.COM