Israel releases ‘audio of Hamas operatives discussing failed rocket launch’ and video showing missile exploding in the sky moments before blast killed hundreds at Gaza hospital

Israel’s Defence Forces have released a slew of evidence they claim proves an overnight explosion at a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds of people was caused by a misfiring rocket launched by Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

In an audio clip procured by Israeli military intelligence, two alleged Hamas terrorists can be heard discussing the explosion and confirming the rocket came from Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) – an independent jihadist group.

‘They are saying (the rocket) belongs to Palestinian Islamic Jihad. It’s from us?’ one alleged Hamas member asks in the clip provided by Israel’s military intelligence.

‘It looks like it,’ the other responded. ‘It misfired and fell on them… God bless – couldn’t it have found another place to explode?’

The alleged recording came after Israeli officials released a video of the moment a rocket purportedly streaking towards Israel from Gaza appears to suffer a problem and suddenly changes course before flaming out.

In the darkness, it is not clear whether the rocket broke apart or simply lost its trajectory.

But moments later, a pair of explosions erupt in the city below – the result of what Israel claims was the rocket falling back to Earth and striking the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City.

‘This is the tragic result of firing rockets from densely populated neighborhoods,’ the IDF said.

