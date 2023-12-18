Israel raids vacation homes of Hamas leaders, discovers tunnel under baby crib in Gaza: ‘Gaining operational control’

Soldiers of the Nahal Infantry Brigade’s 931st Battalion have uncovered a Hamas tunnel hidden underneath a baby crib in a home in northern Gaza’s Jabaliya, the IDF says.



In footage published by the IDF, a company commander in the 931st Battalion gives a tour in English of the… pic.twitter.com/7mbQA2tArB — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) December 17, 2023

Israeli troops raided the vacation homes of several key senior Hamas commanders in southern Gaza — and uncovered a secret tunnel hidden under a baby crib in the northern strip, officials said Sunday.Soldiers with the Israel Defense Forces’ 7th Armored Brigade entered the offices and private residences of Hamas’ upper echelon — including those of terror leader Yahya Sinwar, who orchestrated the Oct. 7 massacre — as the troops encroached deeper into Khan Younis, southern Gaza’s largest hub, The Times of Israel reports.“We found weapons, tunnels inside vacation homes of senior Hamas officials,” IDF Col. Elad Tzuri said of his forces. “We see a lot of tunnel shafts here, still encountering the enemy but gaining operational control of the area.” One of the vacation homes breached belonged to Sinwar, whose residence was encircled by the IDF earlier this month during the most intense fighting southern Gaza had seen since the war began.Sinwar has not been located in either his residence or vacation home, with Israeli officials believing he is hiding somewhere in Gaza’s vast, 300-mile underground tunnel system.

