Israel Prepares Humanitarian Safe Zone in Gaza for Fleeing Civilians

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Wednesday a humanitarian zone is being created in southern Gaza where international aid will be provided to offer shelter and comfort to fleeing civilians.

After days of negotiations with Egypt, the U.S. and others to create a safe zone for fleeing Gazans, the Times of Israel reports the IDF decided to act.

The IDF says Palestinians should go to a humanitarian zone in the Al-Mawasi area, close to Khan Younis, where “international humanitarian aid will be provided as needed.”

