Israel plans to capture Gaza City, destroy Hamas leadership in anticipated ground invasion: report

Israel plans to capture Gaza City — the largest Palestinian enclave — with the goal of destroying Hamas’ leadership in its imminent ground invasion of the Gaza strip, Israeli military officials said.

Tens of thousands of Israeli soldiers will storm into Gaza in the coming days with orders to capture Gaza City and destroy Hamas leadership there, three senior Israeli military officers told the New York Times about the unclassified plan.

It’s not clear what Israel intends to do with Gaza City if captured, the Times reported. The city, which is home to more than half a million people, is where Hamas government offices are located.

It also is unclear what military officials meant when they said it plans to destroy the militant group’s leadership — although an Israeli military spokesman told the paper said forces are intent on killing Yahya Sinwar, the top Hamas official.

The invasion is expected days after Israel Defense Forces ordered the evacuation of up to 1.1 million Palestinians from northern Gaza — where Gaza City is located.

