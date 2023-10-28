Israel ‘outright’ rejects UN’s call for ceasefire, will handle Hamas as the world did with ‘Nazis and ISIS’

Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eli Cohen, shared that his nation has “reject outright” the United Nations call for a ceasefire.”We reject outright the UN General Assembly despicable call for a ceasefire,” Roth posted on X Friday evening.

Roth stated that “Israel intends to eliminate Hamas as the world dealt with the Nazis and ISIS.”

Israel has stood firm on its ground that it will destroy Hamas’s political and military capabilities in the Gaza Strip since the terrorists sparked the war by slaughtering hundreds of citizens in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

