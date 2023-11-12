Israel offers Gaza hospital evacuation for babies after newborn deaths

The Israeli army said it would help evacuate babies from Gaza’s largest hospital Sunday after three newborns died during a power outage caused by fierce fighting outside, which Palestinian officials say has been “terrorizing” the hospital staff and civilians trapped inside.

The Israel Defense Forces said they will allow passage from three hospitals total in northern Gaza and have also opened an additional route for civilians to evacuate south.

“Following repeated calls by the IDF to Gazan residents to evacuate from northern Gaza for their own safety, the IDF is enabling a passage from the Shifa, Rantisi and Nasser hospitals, both on foot and in ambulances,” the IDF said in a statement.

Israel’s intense bombardment just outside of Gaza’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa, has run rampant in recent days as its more than one-month war in the disputed territory intensified, opposition leaders said.

While Israeli fire has not struck the hospital, it has been “terrorizing medical officials and civilians alike,” Gaza health ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra said.

