Israel obtained Hamas’ October 7 battle plan a YEAR before it happened – but dismissed attack as ‘aspirational’, bombshell report claims

Israeli officials had an intimate understanding of Hamas’ brutal October 7 terrorist attack over a year before it happened, but brushed off the battle plan as too aspirational for the group to pull off, a bombshell report has claimed. In a 40-page document obtained by The New York Times, Hamas laid out a detailed plan to carry out its assault on Israel that ultimately led to the deaths of approximately 1,200 people in a day.

The blueprint reportedly did not set a date for the attack, but offered an exhaustive look at the terrorist group’s strategy, including a targeting fortifications around the Gaza Strip while storming key military bases and division headquarters. According to the outlet, the plans within the document were followed by Hamas with chilling precision in the attacks last month, raising questions as to why Israel failed to take steps to prevent it. It is also claimed that officials admitted they could have stopped, or at least blunted, the October 7 attacks had they taken a number of urgent warnings from analysts seriously.

