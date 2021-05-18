The Jerusalem Post:

Israel may be winning the war against Hamas terrorists on the battlefield, but it is again losing support in the court of public opinion as international sympathy tips in favor of the Palestinians.

On May 13, an IAF strike leveled al-Jalaa Tower, an 11-floor building in Gaza City containing the offices of several international media outlets – including The Associated Press and Al-Jazeera – after giving residents an hour to evacuate.The video of the strike aired around the world elicited wide condemnation, including a statement from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that he was “deeply disturbed” by the Israeli airstrike.

In a briefing with reporters, the IDF said it targeted the building because it had been used by Hamas to house military intelligence and research. The explanation did not suffice.As Ambassador Arthur Lenk tweeted, “It often takes too long for @IDF to tell its stories during conflicts (Mavi Marmara, Jenin, Muhammad el-Dura, terror tunnels, shooting from schools).

In the end, its claims are often proven true but the news cycles have long moved on & images have already damaged Israel's reputation."

One of the reasons for this is that no person or body is authorized with the overall responsibility of presenting Israel’s case effectively to the media and the world.In 2002, the State Comptroller issued a harsh report on Israel’s PR efforts, decrying “a lack of an overall strategic public relations conception and objective” and a lack of coordination between the various organizations involved.

